Liga MX: Gianni Infantino congratulates Cruz Azul for its title in this 2021 Guardians Tournament

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, launched a congratulation for the institution of the Blue Cross within the MX League, for lifting the championship within the Guardians Tournament 2021 after several years without success.

Allow me to congratulate Cruz Azul for having been crowned champion in Mexico for the 2021 Guardians Tournament. There is no doubt that the result was achieved thanks to a lot of work and passion, “was part of Gianni Infantino’s message.

The head of the highest governing body of world football, highlighted in his congratulations to the Cementero team that this achievement was due to thanks to all his work and passion on the part of the entire club, as well as all the people who contribute to it.

FIFA CONGRATULATES THE MACHINE Through a letter ✍ The highest soccer body (FIFA) congratulated @CruzAzul for having become champion of the Liga BBVA MX in these words they highlight the passion and dedication of the team after lifting the ninth #LaVozDelFutbol pic .twitter.com / IBhUKKwGBL – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 3, 2021

Gianni Infantino also took the opportunity to send his message to Cruz Azul, to congratulate the Mexican Football Federation for its dedication to the development of football in this confederation.





