Liga MX: Gianluca Lapadula, the Italo-Peruvian jewel that is sought after by the UNAM Pumas

The UNAM Pumas have taken themselves seriously next season, after the signings of Higor Meritao, Rogerio De Oliveira and the return of Efraín Velarde, the university students go for a new attacker from Peru, it is GIanluca Lapadula, Italo-Peruvian striker that militates in Benevento.

According to information from DireTV in Peru: “Lapadula is wanted by Pumas de México”.

On the other hand, the Peruvian journalist Víctor Zaferson confirmed this news and revealed that in the past the footballer had already been wanted by another Mexican team and would not look down on arriving in our country.

“In 2019, people linked to the Pachuca Group asked about Lapadula, who was in Lecce. At that time, the pass belonged to Genoa, who only wanted to sell it in a very high amount. Lapadula did not rule out playing in the MLS or in Mexico”, Zaferson claimed on Twitter.

Lapadula scored eight goals and gave five assists last season in which Benevento was relegated to Serie B, which would make his departure from the team more viable.

