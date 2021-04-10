Liga MX: Gervinho, Parma player, in the orbit of Pumas

Even though the Closing 2021, the Pumas board of directors begins planning the following season. With the victory against Necaxa, the university team has opportunities to qualify for the playoffs to get a ticket to Liguilla.

Whatever happens this tournament, some players would be living their last tournament, among them Juan Manuel Iturbe, who is one of the players who earns the most in the squad, but who has not managed to recover the level that the last tournament showed, so that her departure is likely, considering that he has hinted at her.

With the departure of the Paraguayan, the board would be looking for a replacement who can play in the same position and according to the Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira, specialist in the transfer market, the Auriazul team would have the Parma player in their sights , Gervinho.

#Gervinho will leave #Parma at the end of the season. One of his agents is in Mexico and have talked with #Pumas, which are looking former Arsenal and ASRoma player to replace Juan Manuel #Iturbe (his contract expires in June). #transfers – Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 10, 2021

The Ivorian footballer ends contract with him Parma this summer and various media indicate that it will not extend it. The 32-year-old attacker has been on the downside in his career in his later years, even before his return to Serie A, he had a negative step for Chinese football.