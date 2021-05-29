Liga MX: Gerardo Martino sends a message to Cruz Azul after winning the first leg of the final against Santos

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican Soccer Team, expressed his point of view on the Liga MX grand final in Clausura 2021 between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, where La Maquina managed to gain an advantage for the second leg on Sunday in the Azteca Stadium court 0-1.

In an interview offered for W Deportes, the ‘Tata’ Martino assured that the result for Cruz Azul is super important despite the fact that the play of the goal would not have been the ‘cleanest’, but that he hopes they can get the victory for him long time waiting for his fans, but even so, he does not rule out Santos who has made a great tournament using many young players.

Also read: Cruz Azul: José De Jesús Corona sends an obscene signal to the fans of Santos Laguna

“Although it ended up being a sloppy play, it is worth a lot because it is very important, because they were able to win as a visitor, anyway we see him as the coach of the Mexican National Team in an impartial way.”

“I imagine what it means for all the fans, footballers and the technical staff of Cruz Azul to be able to be close to a conquest like the one they have been waiting for a long time, but that does not make me lose sight of the great season of Santos that has promoted to many young players. ”, indicated.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will manage to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content