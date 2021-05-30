Liga MX: Gerardo Lugo’s recommendation to Cruz Azul for the return leg against Santos

Gerardo Lugo, a former Cruz Azul player, sent a recommendation to the La Maquina team prior to the second leg final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field.

In an interview for the newspaper AS México, Gerardo Lugo pointed out that Cruz Azul has to prevent Santos from taking the lead in the game in the first minutes of the match so that nervousness does not enter and the ghosts do not return.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Luis Fernando Tena sends an emotional message prior to the final

“They played a good first leg, Cruz Azul has an advantage that allows them not to trust themselves, not relax as at some other time could have happened, they have to play a perfect match, very concentrated. Each player will have to get their best version and try to decrease the intensity that Santos can put in, especially in the first minutes that I think I will go out with the intention of looking for that goal quickly and even the score. “, he indicated.

“They managed to minimize Santos’ attacks, although they had some shots they were not of great danger for Corona, and Cruz Azul, by being cautious, achieves the goal and the advantage, now they come home and with their people in their stadium they will have to impose the rhythm of the party. “, he added.

“It is good that it was not a loose scoreboard, it helps the players not to be relaxed, to be concentrated knowing that a goal evens the circumstances, this being (that Santos draws quickly) the only thing that hits the mood of Cruz Azul and that emotionally the visit begins to overcome them in the mental and football terms, that can make Cruz Azul begin to feel that history repeats itself, “he said.

Cruz Azul defeated Santos Laguna a zero goal in the first leg of the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the TSM field, so La Maquina will seek to close the work tonight at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will be able to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content