Liga MX: General table of positions Day 15 Clausura 2021

The activity of Day 15 of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament came to an end this Monday, April 19, with the duel between the Emeralds from Club León and the Braves of Juarez, leaving one more week to Cruz Azul Machine as general leader.

In the highlight of Date 15, Cruz Azul and Club América tied one goal in the Clásico Joven, thus ending the winning streak of both teams, which continue in places 1 and 2 of the table. On the other hand, the Chivas del Guadalajara finally won again and still have hopes of qualifying after defeating the Xolos de Tijuana.

Puebla, for its part, assured its participation in the Liguilla after thrashing at Atlético de San Luis, placing itself as third place by taking advantage of the loss of the Rayados del Monterrey against Pachuca.

In the individual scoring, Pedro Alexis Canelo (Toluca) took off a bit and is the leader with 10 goals, while Santiago Ormeño (Puebla), Rogelio Funes Mori (Rayados) and Nicolás Ibáñez (Atlético San Luis) are tied with 9 goals.

On the issue of relegation and fines, it seems that everything will remain between four teams, as the Rojinegros del Atlas and Atlético de San Luis will fight to evade the 120 million pesos (paying only 70), while Bravos and Xolos will seek to avoid the fine of 50 million pesos.

The results of Day 15 of the Clausura 2021 Necaxa 0-0 Querétaro Mazatlán 0-0 Atlas Atlético San Luis 1-4 Puebla Chivas 2-0 Xolos América 1-1 Cruz Azul Pumas 0-0 Tigres Santos 3-1 Toluca Rayados 0- 1 Pachuca León 2-0 Braves

