Liga MX: General table of positions Day 14 of Clausura 2021

The activity of Day 14 of the Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament came to an end this Monday, April 12 with the meeting between the Tuzos del Pachuca and the Franja del Puebla; leaving the Cruz Azul Machine one more date as leader of the tournament.

The cement team, led by Juan Reynoso, managed to tie the record for the most consecutive victories in Mexican football (12) by defeating some Chivas del Guadalajara who still did not lift in the tournament, further aggravating their crisis.

For their part, the Club América Eagles closely follow the cement producers, as they defeated the UANL Tigres at home, so the general leadership will be defined the next day in the Young Classic.

In individual scoring, there is a triple tie for first place, with Rogelio Funes Mori (Rayados), Pedro Alexis Canelo (Toluca) and Nicolás Ibáñez (Atlético San Luis) with nine annotations.

On the issue of relegation, Atlético de San Luis continues as the last place in the table, although it is quite close to the Rojinegros del Atlas. For their part, Bravos, Xolos and Mazatlán will fight to avoid the fine of 50 million pesos for being in 16th place.

The results of Day 14 of Clausura 2021

Necaxa 0 – 1 Pumas

Braves 2 – 1 Atlético San Luis

Atlas 1 – 3 Lion

Cruz Azul 1 – 0 Chivas

Tigers 1 – 3 America

Toluca 1 – 2 Striped

Querétaro 1 – 0 Santos

Xolos 2 – 3 Mazatlan

Pachuca 1 – 3 Puebla

