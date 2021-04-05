Liga MX: General table of positions Day 13 of Clausura 2021

Cruz Azul continues to be the leader in the 2021 Guardians of the MX League, since it added its eleventh consecutive victory, however, it is closely followed by Club América that does not lower its arms either, adding 9 wins in a row in the tournament.

América and Cruz Azul have been placed as the two teams classified in the tournament, while behind them come Monterrey and Santos Laguna.

Rayados and Chivas have a pending match, so they still have 15 points to play, while the other teams have 12 on target.

In the race for the individual scoring title, Red Devils forward Alexis Canelo leads the list with 9 goals, alongside Rogelio Funes Mori, with the same number of goals scored but in fewer minutes.

The percentage table has taken a turn and Atlético San Luis is now in last place, so, if it continues like this, it would be the team condemned to pay the 120 Million.

Results of the day:

Puebla 3-1 Mazatlán FC Juárez 0-1 Cruz Azul Atlas 1-0 Tijuana America 2-1 Necaxa Monterrey 2-0 San Luis Pumas 2-2 Pachuca Chivas 1-1 Santos Gallos 0-1 Tigres León 2-1 Toluca

