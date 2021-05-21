Liga MX: Gastón Sauro will not continue with the Diablos del Toluca

After falling in the quarterfinals against Cruz Azul, the Red Devils of Toluca are already beginning their restructuring for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, for which defender Gastón Sauro will not continue in the squad.

According to information from the journalist Nahuel Ferreira, Sauro has already been informed that his contract with Chorizo ​​Power will not be renewed, so in this summer market he will become a free agent.

“They have already communicated from #Toluca to the former central marker #Boca Gastón Sauro that his link with the club will not be renewed. As of June 30, he will be a free player. It is waiting for new proposals, but for now it has no concrete offers. “

The 31-year-old Argentine defender was practically eliminated from Hernán Cristante’s team this Clausura 2021, as he only saw activity in one match, in which he added just 16 minutes.

Sauro had more activity with the U-20 than with the first team, since in this category he played two games as a starter.

