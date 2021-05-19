Liga MX: García Aspe asks the fans of Rayados and Tigres to demand more from their team’s squad

The sports analyst Alberto Garcia Aspe of the Fox Sports MX network, asked the fans to Rayados from Monterrey and of UANL Tigers in Liga MX, demand more from the teams of their teams after what they have experienced in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

THE HOBBIES OF MONTERREY AND TIGRES ARE INCREDIBLE, BUT THEY WOULD HAVE TO DEMAND A LITTLE MORE FROM THEIR ROSTERS “, was the comment of Alberto García Aspe.

The former Mexican soccer player spoke on the ‘Last Word’ program, where he recognized how incredible the fans of both clubs are, but asked them to demand more from their teams after what they experienced this season.

Alberto García Aspe highlighted the results of the Tigres in recent years, being the most winning team in the league unlike Rayados, but believes that with the teams they manage they should be asked for more.

