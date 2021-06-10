Liga MX: Gallos del Querétaro is reinforced with Areli Hernández from Santos Laguna

The Mexican footballer Areli Betsiel Hernandez, would be announced in the coming days as a new reinforcement of the Gallos del Querétaro, after a short stint in the box Santos Laguna on the Liga MX.

According to information from the sports journalist Jorge Víctor García of Fox Sports MX, the exit of the lateral defender is practically tied up, who will leave Guillermo Almada’s team to reinforce the Gallos.

Also read: Chivas: They discover an alleged corruption network with Guadalajara players

Areli Betsiel Hernández will arrive in Querétaro by way of a loan for only one season, reporting from this Thursday to medical examinations, his letter belongs to the Xolos de Tijuana team.

The defender has a long time in Mexican soccer, where he debuted in 2012 with Queretaro himself, playing for Santos Laguna in the last year, where he only saw action in 2 league games.

NEW LEFT SIDE TO SANTOS Areli Betsiel Hernández who was presented as a reinforcement of Xolos for this tournament is already in Torreón and refines details to join the Almada team at the last minute. pic.twitter.com/Fy0smoqHTQ – ComarcaDeportiva (@ComarcaDeporte) July 27, 2020

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content