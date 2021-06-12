Liga MX: Gallos del Querétaro ‘advances’ the signing of Fernando Madrigal with Club América

The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro suffered a new loss for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, as midfielder Fernando Madrigal will become a new player for the Águilas of Club América.

Through their social networks, the Queretaro team shared a video in which they warned of “strong images”, since Madrigal’s departure to another Liga MX club was announced for the next campaign.

Also read: Cruz Azul would sell two of its figures prior to the 2021 Opening of the Liga MX

In the video you can see “Madrigal” taking the computer of the Community Manager of Querétaro to send the famous message of “America y ya”, published by the Roosters after the Eagles gave them “the pass” to the Repechage.

“My, my, @ fernamadri80 Much success! Querétaro and the Gallos Blancos will always be your home. “

Madrigal is born from Club León and has played for Unión de Curtidores, Alebrijes de Oaxaca, Pachuca, Mineros de Zacatecas and Atlético de San Luis.

In the First Division he has 39 games played, scoring 2 goals and registering 3 assists.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: