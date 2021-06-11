Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro would be reinforced with Nicolás Blandi for the Apertura 2021

The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro have been very active in the current transfer market for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX and would now seek to strengthen their forward position and one of the options would be Nicolas Blandi, forward for Colo Colo from Chile.

According to information from the RedGol newspaper, Querétaro would be very aware of the situation of Nicolás Blandi in Colo Colo, since it is not to the liking of coach Gustavo Quinteros and would look for a way out for an attacker who a couple of years ago was in the look at Cruz Azul.

As detailed in the information, Querétaro is betting on a total change in its squad and they see with good the incorporation of Blandi to Liga MX, although there are other teams that would also be looking for him.

In Argentina, the Independiente de Avellaneda would be thinking about its incorporation, since it would have been offered to Red, but for now there are more speculations than accurate information about this possibility.

The third alternative would be Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata, which also seeks to refresh its team after a discreet participation in the last season, according to press information.

Therefore, Querétaro would have competition for the forward, although it is only handled as an option in the Gallos Blancos club that managed to qualify for the playoffs in the last 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League.

