Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro wants Gabriel Mercado as reinforcement and has already launched an offer

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro continue to assemble for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and would have the Argentine defender in their sights Gabriel Market that was already in the Rayados de Monterrey folder to get to Mexican football, however, at the time I couldn’t and now it would be very close to reaching the Queretaro squad.

According to information from César Luis Merlo, Querétaro is very interested in reinforcing with Argentine defender Gabriel Mercado for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX and even Gallos Blancos would have already launched an offer to the South American player.

As detailed in the information, Mercado would be analyzing Querétaro’s offer for next season and this negotiation could go well, since the defender did not renew with Al Rayyan of Qatar and at 34 years old, he has no intention of returning to the league of Argentina.

“Querétaro launches a proposal by Gabriel Mercado. Another exclusive from @superdeportivo. ”, Revealed Merlo for the Superdeportivo portal.

Mercado was close to signing for the Rayados de Monterrey a couple of years ago but a call from Jorge Sampaoli to come to Sevilla, prevented him from playing earlier in Mexican football, but everything seems to indicate that he would reach Querétaro.

