Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro studies the arrival of Marco Fabián as reinforcement

The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro are making noise in the current transfer market prior to the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, because after the arrival of Nico Sánchez after his departure from Monterrey, in addition to having in orbit Lucas podolski, now the rumor of a supposed interest of the feathered ones to get the services of Marco Fabián de la Mora.

The Chivas youth squad was released from his contract with FC Juárez, a team with which he no longer reported at the start of the preseason with Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, so he would arrive for free at Querétaro, or any club interested in his services.

The ‘free agency’ seems to be a common denominator in the prospects for reinforcements of the Gallos Blancos, since the German Lucas Podloski would also arrive with letter in hand, leaving only the salary issue pending, the same case that would apply in the Mexican midfielder, Marco Fabián de la Mora.

With FC Juárez, Marco Fabián played 24 official matches and did not register a goal or assist.

HOW MUCH DID MARCO FABIÁN RECEIVE FROM FC JUÁREZ’S SALARY?

It is currently valued at 1 million euros and according to unofficial figures, Fabián de la Mora received a salary of no less than 24 million pesos per season with the border team.

