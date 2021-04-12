Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro sentenced Santos Laguna with an early goal

Roosters of Querétaro managed to defeat Santos Laguna with an early goal from Gonzalo Montes, on the La Corregidora field, on matchday 14 of Clausura 2021. An important victory for Héctor Almarina’s team.

During the first half, Santos Laguna’s team tried to pressure from the first minute; However, after a great cross from the right by Antonio Valencia to Ángel Sepúlveda, who passed the ball to Montes, Gallos opened the scoring at minute five

For the second half, Santos’ proposal was much more offensive; However, Gallos took advantage of the speed of his players. The central referee had signaled a foul inside the area, but after being reviewed in the VAR, he annulled the decision.

GOAL OF WHITE ROOSTERS! WE'RE ALREADY 1-0! #GallosxFOX Just 5 minutes into the match, and Querétaro is surprising all behind Santos Laguna 1-0 thanks to both Gonzalo Montes!

With this result, Gallos de Querétaro ranked ninth with 17 units; however, he will have to wait for the result of Tijuana. On the other hand, Santos Laguan dropped to fourth position with 22 points.