Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro presents its reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

After a couple of casualties and announcing the arrival of Nicolás Sánchez, the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro announced “in a package” the incorporation of ten reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Through their social networks, the Gallos Blancos shared a video where Héctor “el Pity” Altamirano is announcing one by one the club’s signings, while opening packages of stamps of the famous Panini albums.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Tigres presents Florian Thauvin as its reinforcement for Apertura 2021

In the video you can see the arrivals of eight field players, who are Osvaldo Martínez, Pablo Gómez, Damián Torres, Luis Madrigal, Manuel Viniegra, David Cabrera, Betsiel Hernández and Bryan Olivera.

We present the album P̶a̶n̶i̶n̶i̶ Refuerzini with some more Roosters who will defend our pride in the Apertura 2021 and who join Nico Sánchez. More players to be confirmed soon, more pride in our jersey. #PrideGallo ⚫ pic.twitter.com/Irfu2ajtmK – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) June 12, 2021

In addition, the incorporations of Washington Aguerre and Ricardo Díaz are also shown, who will be the new goalkeepers of the Queretaro team.

“We present the album P̶a̶n̶i̶n̶i̶ Refuerzini with some more Roosters who will defend our pride in the Apertura 2021 and who join Nico Sánchez. Soon, more players to be confirmed, more pride in our jersey ”, wrote the club, so the fans are still hoping for the arrival of Lukas Podolski.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: