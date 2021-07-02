Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro makes the departure of Ángel Sepúlveda official

Los Gallos del Querétaro continue with their preparation for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and now they have announced a new withdrawal from their squad, as the Mexican forward Angel Sepúlveda will not continue on the team.

Through their social networks, Roosters of Querétaro they reported that Angel Sepúlveda He will be dismissed from the team and they said goodbye to him with an emotional video, in which some of his goals appear with the shirt of the Queretaro team.

Also read: Liga MX: Matías Vuoso was not involved in a crash, his car was stolen

“We have a history full of spectacular moments, you always filled this shirt with pride, but that’s football. Goodbye, cowboy ”is read in the video of the Gallos del Querétaro for Sepúlveda.

During the Apertura 2020 and Clausura 2021 tournaments, Ángel Sepúlveda played a total of 34 games, in which he scored nine goals and gave eight assists.

Sepúlveda’s letter belongs to the Xolos de Tijuana and, unofficially, it is said that his future would be in the Rayos del Necaxa for the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: