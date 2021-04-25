Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro confirms the return of his fans with emotional video

After more than a year behind closed doors, the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro will have the return of their faithful love of La Corregidora stadium in the match against the Ciudad Juárez Braves on matchday 16 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the Queretaro team issued a video where they dedicate a few words to their loyal fans before their return to be present in the bleachers of the building for the game against the Braves in the Closing tournament 2021.

“The rumors are true, this Sunday the fans return to the Corregidora Stadium with 30% capacity and all the security protocols,” they wrote.

"The rumors are true, this Sunday the fans return to the Corregidora Stadium with 30% capacity and all the security protocols."

With this, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro join the Puebla Strip like the recent clubs that reopened their respective stadiums to have the presence of their fans in their respective commitments on matchday 16.

The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro will seek to stay in the fight for a place in the reclassification in the Clausura 2021 tournament, descending to number 14 with 18 points after the matches played yesterday.

While the Braves of Ciudad Juárez, want to close the Clausura 2021 tournament in the best way by running out of the possibility of accessing the final phase and ensuring the payment of 50 million pesos for being in position 16 in the quotient table.