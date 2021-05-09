Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro confirms the continuity of Héctor Altamirano as coach

A few minutes from playing the reclassification round in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro have confirmed the permanence of Héctor ‘Pity’ Altamirano for the next season.

Through Twitter, the Queretaro team has given the news to its loyal followers that whatever happens in the reclassification game against Santos Laguna, the Mexican coach will remain on the bench.

Read also: Repechage Liga MX: The crosses of the Liguilla at the moment (LIVE)

“With the news that the Pity is staying with us for the 21-22 season. Come @ pitys21! #OrgulloDeGallo”, they wrote.

With the news that Pity is staying with us for the 21-22 season.

Come on @ pitys21! ⚫ # PrideGallo pic.twitter.com/6o2maF3GLQ – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) May 9, 2021

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will seek to play their first league in the last three years in the Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX visiting Santos Laguna, in the playoff round in Mexican soccer.

Read also: Liga MX: Chivas and Club América forced to sign Chava Reyes, affirms ‘Russian’ Zamogilny

Querétaro plays today, ladies and gentlemen. Ready?

⚫️ #orgullodegallo pic.twitter.com/RTqNwiKQAo – Club_Queretaro (@Club_Queretaro) May 8, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Gallos de Querétaro Liga MX Santos Laguna Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Clausura 2021