Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro adds two more reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

After the unsuccessful signing of World Champion Lukas Podolski, Los Gallos Blancos del Querétaro would already have two other reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX.

According to Ignacio ‘Fantasma’ Suárez, Querétaro already has two more reinforcements, as he would be presenting Pablo Barrera and Kevin Balanta as reinforcements number 9 and 10.

Kevin Balanta, who will arrive from Xolos, is a 24-year-old Colombian containment, who arrived at the border set in January 2020.

After the refusal of Lukas Podolski’s wife to come to Mexico that motivated the player to sign a contract on TV @Club_Queretaro left behind the idea of ​​a

Sign Kevin Balanta from @Xolos

Today they present Pablo Barrera and go for one more central. – ignacio suarez (@fantasmasuarez) June 30, 2021

For his part, Pablo Barrera will arrive after his stage with Atlético San Luis, a team in which he reached the start of the 2020-21 season.

