Liga MX: Gallos Blancos Querétaro will have fans in the stadium for the match against Juárez FC

The set of the White Roosters of Querétaro de la MX League, will become the next team, followed by the Puebla Strip, to open their stadium for matchday 16, as it was confirmed that this Sunday against Juárez, they will be able to count on fans.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, the Liga MX teams have gradually opened their stadiums and now Gallos will join the Club of the teams that already play with fans.

Gallos will be able to count on 30% of the capacity of the Corregidora, that is, it will be able to receive 10,000 fans against the Bravos de Juárez.

Querétaro will face Juárez, a very important match, as it seeks to continue in the playoff zone, since it is currently 11th in the Classification.

