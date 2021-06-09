Liga MX: Gabriel Gaballero revealed the reason why he played for the Mexican National Team

Gabriel Caballero, former player of the Tuzos del Pachuca and former coach of FC Juárez in Liga MX, revealed the reason that led him to decide to play with the Mexican National Team and not with Argentina, assuring that it was very difficult for him to be able to represent the Albiceleste squad playing in Mexican soccer.

In an interview for W Deportes, Gabriel Caballero assured that while at Pachuca, he had no chance of playing for Argentina while in Liga MX, and that is why he wore the colors of the Mexico National Team, a team that gave him the opportunity to play internationally.

“I had no chance to play for Argentina while at Pachuca. In Mexico, young people with a great future have emerged, it is also about taste and a coach who loves you ”, he declared.

On the other hand, Caballero was questioned about whether for a naturalized there is more pressure to play in the National Team from the press and the Mexican fans, pointing out that in part yes, but that if you are in the national team, it is because they think you can make difference.

“The pressure is generated outside. You have functions and you have to do what you are supposed to do, for something they selected you ”, he added.

