Liga MX: France confirms the participation of André Pierre Gignac in the Olympic Games

Noël Le Graët, President of the French Football Federation (FFF), confirmed the participation of UANL Tigres striker André Pierre Gignac in the Tokyo Olympics that will start next month.

The boss of French football, affirmed that the technical director Sylvain Ripoll will have the forward of the UANL Tigers in the Olympic competition, while his partner Florian Thauvin is also an option to be reinforcement, as he is considered in the pre-list of 50 players of Les Bleus.

“Yes, Gignac is official,” Le Graët told . Agency. “The Thauvin thing is new because we have obtained the approval of FIFA and the IOC to take into consideration players beyond the 50 pre-list delivered.

“The authorization has arrived, now it is up to Sylvain Ripoll to call Thauvin and agree with him,” he said.

France have not participated in the Olympic tournament since 1996, and could have trouble calling up their best available selection, as teams are not always willing to give them up with the start of a new season on the horizon.

