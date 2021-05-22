Liga MX: Fox Sports, would already have new owners

After several months of extensions, Fox Sports It was sold and has a new owner. According to Proceso, the IFT would approve its sale in the next few days and it will be handed over to Lauman Group, which is owned by Manuel Arroyo placeholder image.

It must be remembered that after the purchase of Disney almost two years ago from Fox, the content would undergo a modification in both Mexico and South America, with the sports channel being one of those affected.

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul’, assures Tito Villa

Although the approval of the Federal Telecommunications Institute is still pending, which would take a few days, it is almost a fact that the businessman Manuel Arroyo will be the new owner of the sports channels. Arroyo has in his possession the El Financiero channel on pay television.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano ‘upsets’ his Tuzos prior to the Vuelta match

One of the doubts that arose is whether Fox Sports will continue to call or will change its name, so, according to Fernando Von Rossum, the use of the name is temporary and in the future it will be known if it can be maintained or will have to change.