Liga MX: Former Tigres UANL would be reinforcement of Boca Juniors

Luis Advíncula, a former UANL Tigres player in Liga MX and who currently plays for Rayo Vallecano in Spanish football, would be in detail about becoming a Boca Juniors reinforcement for next season, but for now, it does not depend of the player himself, but of what his current club says.

According to information revealed by Diario Olé, Advíncula, a former Tigres and Lobos BUAP player in Liga MX, has already given Boca Juniors the yes to be a player in the ‘Xeneize’ box for next season, but it remains to be seen if Rayo Vallecano manages to ascend to the First Division of soccer in Spain for the following year.

As detailed in the information, Advíncula will play in Boca Juniors as long as Rayo Vallecano does not get promotion to the Santander League of Spanish football for the following campaign, since the Vallecas team will play the final final against Girona to get promotion to La Liga.

In addition, Advíncula would not be entirely comfortable at Rayo Vallecano since he has been one of the most criticized players by the fans throughout the season, since they consider that he has been one of the worst performing players of the entire season, therefore that that would push him more to Boca Juniors, especially if they don’t get promoted to La Liga.

Luis Advíncula has played 106 games with the Rayo Vallecano shirt where he has scored 3 goals and has provided 8 assists. In Liga MX with the Tigres jersey he could only play 14 games with more pain than glory in Mexican soccer.

However, Advíncula had a better time at Lobos BUAP in Liga MX where he played 28 games and managed to score 2 goals and give 2 assists.

