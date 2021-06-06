Liga MX: Former Red Sharks of Veracruz, Jorge Comas is arrested for assault

The former player of the Red Sharks of Veracruz of Liga MX, Jorge Comas, was arrested in Boca del Río Veracruz, after being denounced for assault.

The complaint was made by the neighbors of Jorge Comas, after a woman was attacked by the former shark player, who was allegedly intoxicated according to information from the local media.

Comas currently lives in a housing complex called Corsario and the alleged assault on the woman would have occurred in the parking lot of the housing area.

FORMER FOOTBALL PLAYER JORGE ‘N’ ARRESTED. HE WANTED TO KILL HIS NEIGHBORS WITH A KNIFE The former scoring champion in the 89-90 era of the Red Sharks of Veracruz, Jorge Alberto ‘N’, was arrested this Friday … pic.twitter.com/2RRGKnVKXq – Veracruz On Alert (@VerEnAlerta) June 5, 2021

Jorge Comas came to Mexican soccer to play with the Red Sharks of Veracruz, a team with which he won the scoring championship in the 1989-1990 season.

