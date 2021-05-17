Liga MX: Former Chivas blows up arbitration for ‘helping’ Club América against Pachuca

Nacho VazquezFormer Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara player, he threw everything to arbitration after the penalty that was scored against Club América in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Tuzos del Pachuca that Roger Martínez ended up converting.

Nacho, in his official Twitter account, made fun of the referee’s signal in favor of América, indicating that this is a gift and that they are obviously helping them against Pachuca.

Read also: Liga MX ‘puts in trouble’ Club América prior to the second leg vs Club Pachuca

“Hahahaha have the gifts started yet?” Said Nacho Vázquez, he is a Chivas player before the referee’s marking that ended up taking advantage of America for Roger Martínez to define the maximum penalty.

Hahahaha have the gifts started yet? – Nacho Vazquez (@ nacho9vazquez) May 17, 2021

For the moment, the winner between América would play the semifinals against La Franja del Puebla if he manages to get the tie against Pachuca, while the Tuzos would play against Cruz Azul that defeated Toluca.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content