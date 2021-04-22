Liga MX: “Forbidden” cry was present at Rayados vs Chivas

The Rayados del Monterrey received this Wednesday, April 21, the visit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium, in a duel pending Day 12 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament.

In the return of the Monterrey fans to the “Giant of Steel”, the famous “forbidden cry” also returned to the Monterrey courts, as the fans of the Gang were felt at the time of Antonio Rodríguez’s clearances.

Also read: Cruz Azul and Club América lead the most valuable eleven in Liga MX

After Guadalajara’s first goal, and in the face of a poor performance by the Rayados, the fans shouted the controversial “eeeeh p * to” at the time of the clearance by “Toño” Rodríguez, breaking the protocols established by Liga MX.

Fortunately, this cry was not repeated on more occasions, otherwise the match could have stopped for a few moments and even brought a fine for the Rayados.

It should be remembered that, before the pandemic, the MX League implemented a protocol in which first the fans are warned by the local sound, then the referee can stop the game to make a second warning, and if it is repeated again the players will leave the game. pitch.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: