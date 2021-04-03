Liga MX: Footballers who could go out to football in Europe this summer

After the participation of the Mexican Pre-Olympic Team in the CONCACAF Elimination Tournament, some of the fTRI footballers They showed that they are ready to leave Liga MX and make the leap to soccer in Europe and continue with their development process as professional footballers in favor of their growth and possible contribution to the senior national team.

In addition to the Under 23 players, some footballers who exceed the age limit could also achieve the European dream, as players like Carlos Roríguez, César Montes and Orbelín Pineda They have shown their great level and have already been placed in the orbit of clubs in the old continent.

In Soy Futbol we collect the names of the footballers who could make the leap to soccer in Europe next summer, attaching their valuation in the market and the status of the contract they have with their club in Liga MX.

Sebastián Córdova. The Club América offensive midfielder once again gave glimpses of the level it could reach in elite leagues in Europe, so it could crystallize the dream of emigrating to the old continent, where it has already sounded for clubs like Real Betis of Spain, in addition to Lazio and Rome in Italy.

José Juan Macías. The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara striker is the one who has had the most suitors in recent tournaments. For more than a year there has been talk of the possibility of JJ emigrating to football in Europe, as clubs from Spain, Italy and the Netherlands have sounded their status with Chivas. At 21 years old, Macías is valued at 10 million euros and his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Roberto Alvarado. The Cruz Azul midfielder has been linked to Betis of Spain and Villarreal. El Piojo has a contract until 2023 and is valued at 7.5 million euros.

Erick Aguirre. The left-handed side is being followed by clubs in the Spanish League, as his left profile is one of the characteristics that are scarce in Spanish football. The Tuzos player is valued at 6 million euros and has a contract until 2023.

Alan Mozo. The side of the UNAM Pumas closed the Pre-Olympic as a starter, showing the great level that he saw a couple of seasons in the MX League with the Auriazules, so it would not be strange to see him leave for Europe. Mozo has a valid contract until 2024 and is valued at only 2.5 million euros.

Johan Vasquez. The central defender of the UNAM Pumas has been targeted by several clubs in the Spanish League, because according to the international press, the University left-hander is of interest to Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Villarreal, Athletic de Bilbao and the Grenade. The Sonoran is valued at 5 million euros.

Orbelín Pineda. The Cruz Azul winger is one of the most ‘veteran’ on this list, but at 25 years old, Orbe would be free to negotiate with any club interested in his services, as his contract expires in December 2021. His starting price is of 7 million euros, which would have to be lowered given the proximity of the expiration of his contract.

Carlos Rodríguez: The mixed midfielder of the Rayados de Monterrey has been put as a possible reinforcement of Sevilla in La Liga in Spain, as they are already thinking about the replacement of Rakitic and Fernando. The royal midfielder has a contract with Rayados until 2023 and is valued at 7.5 million euros.

Cesar Montes. Rayados de Monterrey defender has been targeted by Sevilla of Spain as a possible substitute for Jules Koundé or Diego Carlos. The puppy is 24 years old, is valued at 6 million euros and has a contract until December 2022.

