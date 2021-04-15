Liga MX: FMF disqualifies Coach of the Women’s team for harassment; They air messages to the players

The Mexican Soccer Federation has decided to disqualify Cecilio Cibrián Ramírez, coach of the Jimper Club of the Amateur Sector of the city of Culiacán Sinaloa, for sexual harassment, after carrying out pertinent investigations in the case.

After being denounced by his players in early March, the coach is provisionally suspended from all football-related activities organized by the FMF.

Also read: Chivas: Hiram Mier was successfully operated on for his knee injury

“The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation informs that, it has determined to disqualify Mr. Cecilio Santiago Cibrián Ramírez (Technical Director of the Club Jimper of the Amateur Sector), provisionally from any activity related to football organized by the FMF in all its sectors , the foregoing as a precautionary measure based on article 1, 2, 3, 4, 82, 83, 92, as well as article 91 of the Sanctions Regulation and other FMF regulations, this until the investigations by sexual harassment carried out by the competent criminal authority “. Says the statement.

The Instagram Mee Too Sinaloa, revealed some of the messages that the coach sent to his players, where he made them know his wishes and even asked for photos and videos.

“I’m doing a physical evaluation and I need to see some muscle toning, could you do me the favor of sending me some videos doing some exercises either in video call?”. Says one of the messages.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content