Liga MX: Fluminense steals the signing of Club América and Cruz Azul

Fluminense, one of the most traditional soccer clubs in Brazil, announced this Friday the hiring of Uruguayan striker Abel Hernández for a season, until December of this year, thus winning the signing of Lig MX clubs such as Club América, León and Cruz Azul.

“I am very, very happy to join a team as great as Fluminense, which has a great squad and a great coach,” Hernández said in a statement released by the Rio de Janeiro team.

The 30-year-old attacker comes to the Rio team from Porto Alegre International, where he played at a high level and fought last season for the Brazilian Championship title, which was finally won by Flamengo on the last day.

Hernández will have the opportunity to play the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense, which has been framed in group D along with River Plate, Junior de Barranquilla and Independiente Santa Fe.

The Uruguayan striker will be another alternative in attack for coach Roger Machado, who already has for that position the experienced Fred, an idol of the local fans at 37 years of age.

“We are going to dispute the position, but I think we can make a good pair of forwards. I came here to join the team,” Hernández said in the note.

Hernández’s signing joins that of Ecuadorian midfielder Juan Cazares, 29, who left Corinthians to join the ranks of Fluminense.

