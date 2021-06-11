Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s promise to André-Pierre Gignac and the Tigres fans

The brand new reinforcement of the UANL Tigres, the French Florian Thauvin, is already in Mexico to report with the UANL Tigres and on his arrival at the airport, he launched a promise for André-Pierre Gignac and all the fans of the feline team .

For the Multimedia cameras, Thauvin chatted with the journalist Jesús Barrón and sent a greeting to his French teammate, in addition to promising assists for the forward.

“Gignac is my brother, I’m going to give him a lot of goals, he will be scoring champion with me. 15 assists. I hope to be the Assists champion.” He said.

FLORIAN THAUVIN’S FIRST WORDS IN MEXICO. “Gignac is my brother, I’m going to give him a lot of goal passes, he will be a scoring champion with me” pic.twitter.com/83EHEcStJf – Jesús Barrón (@BarronSports) June 11, 2021

Thauvin and André-Pierre Gignac have played together for Olympique de Marseille and the French National Team, teams in which they have understood each other perfectly.

