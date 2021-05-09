Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s injury that worries the UANL Tigres

The UANL Tigers ‘broke’ the passing market by hiring French midfielder Florian Thauvin, who arrives from Marseille in Ligue 1 and although he will arrive after a great season in France as a starter and scorer, he has been dragging an injury that left out last season.

Florian Thauvin, who this season has started 32 Ligue 1 games, being the team’s top scorer with 8 goals, did not have the same time last season.

Thauvin, at the start of the 2019-20 season, suffered an ankle injury that left him out for 8 months in which he missed more than 30 games with Marseille and where he only participated in 2 games throughout the season.

Thauvin underwent surgery in September 2019 and although his return occurred in March, the season was suspended due to the pandemic so he could not make his return to the courts.

Fortunately for the club and the player, in the 2020-21 season, the midfielder was able to play normally and only missed one match after a blow that knocked him out for 8 days in February.

Although he is presumed recovered from his ankle injury, a relapse would not be a surprise, so in Tigres they are aware of the injury and will seek to take care of their new star signing.