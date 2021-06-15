Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s injury prevented his signing with the Spanish team before reaching Tigres

The star winger of the UANL Tigres, Florian Thauvin, in his first practice with the Felines, suffered slight ankle discomfort, which did not allow him to finish training and although it is nothing serious, the fans were concerned about the situation.

And the fact is that the UANL Tigres midfielder has a serious injury in his history that left him off the pitch for a full season and for this reason, his signing with a Spanish team fell.

As revealed by ESPN’s Rodrigo Faez, the reason Thauvin decided to come to Tigres is because his signing with a top team in Spain fell due to his injury.

“If Florian Thauvin goes to Mexico it is because he has a problem with the medical examination due to the condition of his ankles. What’s more: a Spanish team, very top, of the 5 historical ones, tried to sign him and they recommended that they did not do it precisely for this matter “. Said the journalist.

Thauvin 2019-20, missed 28 games with Marseille due to an injury that underwent surgery, being out for 180 days.