Liga MX: Florian Thauvin sends ‘message’ to Luis Quiñones, his competition in the position

The French reinforcement of the Tigers, Flroian thauvin He has already said goodbye to the Marseille fans and will soon be arriving with the Felinos but, for now, he is on the lookout for the royal team’s networks and sent a message to Luis Quiñones, with whom he will fight for a position.

In social networks, Tigres boasted a goal from Quiñones and the Frenchman wrote him a message, being impressed with the goal.

Also read: Rayados offer an exchange to Cruz Azul for Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez

With heart emojis; Florian Thauvin answered the goal from Quiñones, a player who covers the position of extreme right and with whom he will fight for the position.

– Florian Thauvin (@FlorianThauvin) May 19, 2021

Thauvin, right winger, despite his star quality, has to fight for a starting position and in the absence of knowing who will come out and who will remain in the team.

Players in Thauvin’s position:

Luis Quiñones Nico López Julián Quiñones