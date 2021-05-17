Liga MX: Florian Thauvin reveals the real reason for his arrival at Club Tigres

The brand new reinforcement of Tigers, Flroian thauvin said goodbye this Sunday to the Stade Velodrome, the venue of the Olympique de Marseille, where it has been a figure in recent years, but which will leave the only French team to win the Champions League without the possibility of playing European competitions.

In his farewell, Thauvin revealed that, despite having received a great offer from Marseille, and from other European clubs, he decided to play in a new continent, largely due to the conviction of his former teammate. André- Pierre Gignac.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez gets emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

“Dédé played an important role in my arrival at the Tigres. I had to make a big decision. I had exchanges with many clubs, I also had proposals from various clubs. The most important thing was to have fun, go to a club with a lot of passion.”

Also read: Liga MX: This was the emotional celebration of Carlos Hermosillo after the victory of Cruz Azul

However, one of the real reasons for his departure was that he had lost his passion, indicating that he will find it in Mexico, since soccer is lived in a different way in Latin America, in addition to the professional and family experience.