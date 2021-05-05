Liga MX: Florian Thauvin rejects offers in Italy and would approach Tigres

According to Italian media, Tigers from the UANL would be close to taking over the services of French midfielder Florian Thauvin, an Olympique de Marseille player who ends his contract in the summer and which is the main desire of the feline board.

According to Marcofabio Ceccatelli, an Italian journalist, Thauvin would have rejected proposals from Italian teams to accept the offer of the Liga MX team.

The source affirms that the player would have already agreed to a 5-year contract and would seek to make him a French ‘ambassador’ for the 2026 World Cup.

The source states that although the signing is not 100% closed, the chances of it reaching the feline team are very high thanks to the Tigers forward, André Pierre Gignac.

Thauvin, a 28-year-old midfielder and right winger, has worn the shirts of Grenoble, Bastia, Olympique and New Castle in the Premier League.