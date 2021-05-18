Liga MX: Fidel Kuri manages to reopen lawsuit against Alejandri Irarragori and Enrique Bonilla

Fidel Kuri Grajales, former owner of the Red Sharks of Veracruz, won an amparo that guarantees him to reopen the case against Alejandro Irarragorri, Anna Peniche Y Enrique Bonlla, after being accused of “use of false documents and usurpation of profession”.

According to information from ESPN, the former director of the Jarochos, “promoted the amparo in the fifth court of the state of Veracruz, because in December 2020 a state judge rejected the criminal action” against the owner of Grupo Orlegi, the former legal director of the League MX and Enrique Bonilla.

The foregoing in relation to the controversy with the transfer of Fredy Hnestroza who went from Santos to Veracruz as part of the payment for the incorporation of Julio Furch.

At that time, Veracruz denied Santos Laguna by presenting evidence that casts doubt on the veracity, legality and neutrality of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The La Comarca team assured in 2017 that they sent the footballer to the shark squad without injury, a situation that was endorsed by the FMF Controversies Commission; however, Veracruz presented evidence to the contrary.

