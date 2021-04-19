Liga MX: Fernando Schwartz sentences the quality of the arbitration in the Clausura 2021

Arturo Brizio, the president of the Arbitration Commission in Liga MX, has once again been the main target of criticism and criticism for the performance of the whistlers in the matches corresponding to matchday 15.

Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, was forceful with his words when he described the referees as wild cards since the arrival of Video Assistant Referee to Mexican soccer during the Closing tournament 2021.

During the new edition of ‘Critical Minute’, the communicator ruled that the Mexican arbitration has become dependent on the use of VAR after the controversial plays that changed the course of the games on matchday 15 of Liga MX.

“VAR, VAR and more VAR, yes it is incredible that the referees in Mexico continually resort to VAR, what about Pérez Durán already falls into the absurd, five times to the tool, Adonai Escobedo without VAR cannot whistle; in América vs Cruz Azul without the VAR there would have been no shots on goal and the two penalties leave some doubt on the way. “

“The truth is that Mexican refereeing has become a wild card with this tool and it is there to use it in the best way, because although it has brought justice to football, it has also brought delay in the game, lost minutes and use of it that is not carried out with the established protocols, it seems that those at the top command and those below are subject to it, the VAR must improve, “he said.

