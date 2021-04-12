Liga MX: Fernando Schwartz sentences the bad step of Vucetich and Ricardo Ferretti in the Clausura 2021

The coaches Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti have been the main targets of the constant reports for the bad step that the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and the Tigres of the UANL have had, in the Closing tournament 2021.

Faced with this situation, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, sentenced the work of ‘King Midas’ with the Rojiblancos and of ‘Tuca’ with the cats in the present who live in the final stretch of the contest.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Call for the pending match vs FC Juárez of Liga MX

During a new edition of ‘Critical Minute’, the communicator gives his position on the situation experienced by both experienced strategists in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League with the Sacred Herd and the regios.

“Chivas on the canvas, Tigres in free fall and two experienced technicians who are at a difficult time in their careers on the benches, Víctor Manuel Vucetich has not found the square to the Guadalajara circle; he makes changes, modifies, but the team does not He ends up responding, in addition to the fact that he has received a goal in each of the games he has been in. “

“The Tigres team with a Gignac that only has two goals in the tournament, the team has come down strongly after they participated in the Club World Cup. Vucetich and ‘Tuca’ are very experienced and they are not scared of this, but the pressure already reaches the neck, because Guadalajara urgently repechage that today looks very far away and Tigres because it would lose its string of final phases. Vucetich and ‘Tuca’, the devil knows more about old, but it will happen this time, “he said.

Read also: Liga MX: Neither América nor Cruz Azul, Alex Blanco and his surprise candidate for the Clausura 2021 title

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content