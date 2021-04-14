Liga MX. Fernando Schwartz sees Miguel Herrera as the best option for Xolos

Sports journalist Fernando Schwartz of the Fox Sports MX network, nominates coach Miguel Herrera as the best option to reach the team of Xolos from Tijuana in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Obvious and evident that they need a technician who knows the insides and nobody better than the “Piojo” Herrera, enough of his experiments because none have worked in the kennel “, was the message of Fernando Schwartz.

The Mexican communicator spoke for the “Critical Minute” of Fox Sports, where he made it clear that Miguel Herrera is Xolos’ best option to fill the position left vacant by Argentine Pablo Guede.

Fernando Schwartz stressed that the Tijuana board of directors has experimented with different technicians, without being able to hit any of them, so they must go back to what worked for them in the past when they had Herrera and Mohamed.

