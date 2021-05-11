Liga MX: Fernando Schwartz leaves Chivas, Tigres and León badly after their elimination

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, the Tigres de la UANL and the Esmeraldas de León won the attention in the reclassification round, when they were left with the desire to play the league in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Fernando Schwartz, the journalist and commentator of Fox Sports, He confessed his feelings for the situation that the Sacred Flock, the felines and the Fiera went through in the playoff phase in Mexican soccer.

During a new edition of its section ‘Critical Minute‘, the communicator left the directives of the Rojiblanco, Regio and Bajío team badly when he described their participation in the Clausura 2021 tournament as a failure.

“The word failure is a strong word but obvious and evident that Chivas, Tigres and León have failed this season. Definitely, León had ups and downs, it seemed that he would return to make the champion we saw the previous tournament and he collapsed despite the effort of stay; the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara closed the tournament well, but the same thing happened, the bad record, the stopped ball, the negligence of some players; at the end of the day he played to be left out. “

“And the UANL Tigres with the great squad they have and in the farewell of ‘Tuca’ they should have transcended more, since the Club World Cup, Tigres totally collapsed; so for now in this final phase, all three are failures and it cannot be called otherwise with what happened with the León de Ambriz, with the Tigres del ‘Tuca’ and with Chivas of the experienced Víctor Manuel Vucetich; there will be news in the environment of these teams, “he said.

