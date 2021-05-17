Liga MX: Fernando Schwartz highlights the attitude of Club América despite his elimination

The Eagles of America have once again stayed on the shore to achieve a new title in the MX League, by being eliminated in the round of the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 by the criterion of the away goal.

Despite falling short in the fight for the championship of the contest, Fernando Schwartz, the journalist of Fox Sports, highlighted the attitude of the squad during the second leg against the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Read also: Rayados: Maxi Meza assures that they are “beaten” after elimination vs Santos

During the new broadcast of its section ‘Critical Minute‘, the communicator sent a message to all the Azulcrema fans stating that they must be proud of the hunger that the players showed in the second leg in the Aztec stadium.

“América fell like the greats, in the purest América style; delivering until the last drop of sweat, fighting at all times, with two goals from Roger Martínez and Leo Suárez; but Pachuca always gets indigestible in the league and the statistics, even if they say he doesn’t play, he did play because once again Pachuca applied it to America again. “

“I applaud the intensity with which América came out onto the field of play, I applaud the way in which it is delivered on the field and I say it with all honesty, today the fans of América should be proud and satisfied that the team He did not die of anything, on the contrary, he died fighting until the last second and this is only done by the greats. With Solari the team will grow, reinforcing some lines and the eagle will fly again, “he said.

Read also: Liga MX: Romario Ibarra’s message after beating América in the quarterfinals