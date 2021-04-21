Liga MX: Fernando Schwartz highlights the arrival of Siboldi to the Xolos de Tijuana

Sports journalist Fernando Schwartz of the chain Fox Sports MX, highlighted the arrival of coach Robert Dante Siboldi to the team of Xolos from Tijuana, after his time on the bench for Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul.

A good opportunity for him without a doubt, after what happened in Cruz Azul where he had made the team play very well and was also champion in Santos. Robert Dante Siboldi is a hard-working guy, he’s a demanding coach, but without a doubt he already has a well-earned place in the deck of technical directors in Mexico “, were the words of Fernando Schwartz.

The Mexican communicator spoke for the “Critical Minute”, where he highlighted the arrival of the Uruguayan coach to Xolos de Tijuana, who is looking for a serious project as the arrival of Antonio Mohamed and Miguel Herrera gave them at one point.

Fernando Schwartz was clear that Robert Dante Siboldi is a good coach, after what was done in Cruz Azul and Santos where he already raised a league title, so he recognized that he can give another face to the team despite his failure in Veracruz.

