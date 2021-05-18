Liga MX: Fernando Schwartz attacks Arturo Brizio for his lack of self-criticism

Sports journalist Fernando Schwartz of the Fox Sports MX network, lashed out hard against Arturo Brizio, head of arbitration in Liga MX, after his lack of self-criticism after the quarterfinals of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

In the world of ‘Briziolandia’ everything is correct and absolutely nothing happens, a little self-criticism would not hurt at all, recognizing mistakes makes human beings great, hiding them is giving atole with the finger and continuing to make their decisions “, were the words of Fernando Schwartz.

The experienced communicator spoke for the “Critical Minute, where he assured that the head of the arbitration commission lives in” Briziolandia “, not wanting to recognize the serious errors that exist in arbitration and VAR today in Mexican soccer.}

Fernando Schwartz stressed that there were some controversial plays between the whistlers and those in charge of the VAR, not taking into account the support of the repetitions, damaging the result of some teams.

