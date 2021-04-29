Liga MX: Fernando Quirarte welcomes Ángel Zaldívar as a starter at Chivas

The sports analyst Fernando Quirarte of the Fox Sports MX network, welcomes a possible ownership of forward Ángel Zaldívar de las Chivas del Guadalajara, in this final stretch of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

I have my doubts, perhaps they can give him the same opportunity that they are giving Macías (JJ), but I think they will start with the same painting “, were the words of Fernando Quirarte.

The former soccer player and captain of the Chivas spoke for the program ‘La Último Palabra’, where he argued that Zaldívar can be given the same opportunity, which is given to José Juan Macías, after his performances in the last days.

Quirarte made it clear that despite seeing with good eyes an ownership of Ángel Zaldívar, he believes that Víctor Manuel Vucetich will continue to maintain his idea and will use the same line-up against Tigres, as in the last two days.

