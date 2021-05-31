Liga MX: Fernando Quirarte stokes arbitration in the triumph of Cruz Azul vs Santos

Fernando Quirarte, former coach of Santos Laguna and Las Chivas, pointed out that the goal of Cruz Azul in the second leg of the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League by Jonathan Rodríguez could be sanctioned as offside.

During the Fox Sports program The Last Word, the ‘Sheriff’ Quirarte indicated that Pol Fernández makes the attempt to go for the ball and therefore participates in the play, so Cruz Azul’s goal could be invalidated.

“He tries to go and then he stops. For me, it could have been scored. ”, He expressed during the Quirarte program, making it clear that it was a play that hurt Santos.

With this victory, Cruz Azul breaks 23 years without lifting the title since 1997 when he defeated León and now he does it against Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field.

It should be remembered that Santos Laguna eliminated Rayados de Monterrey and La Franja del Puebla in the qualifying rounds prior to the final, where he finally met Cruz Azul and ended up losing.

