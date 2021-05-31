Liga MX: Fernando Navarro, the reinforcement that the Cruz Azul fans want for the 2021 Apertura

Fernando Navarro, a Club León player, showed his support for Cruz Azul prior to the final return of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium, a situation that ‘upset’ the fans of La Maquina who ask for it as a reinforcement to the Opening 2021.

Navarro, through his official Twitter account, assured that if Cruz Azul achieves the title and ends the 23-year streak without a championship, he will be happy for the La Noria club that has gone through the lost finals through many hardships .

“I’m going to like Cruz Azul!”, He expressed on his official Twitter account, which caused many celestial fans to get excited.

I’m going to like Cruz Azul! – Fernando Navarro (@ 5FerNavarro) May 30, 2021

Through networks, Cruz Azul fans asked him to join the team for the next Apertura 2021 tournament, given so much flirtation with the cement workers, as he would be a footballer who would raise the quality of the squad.

@ 5FerNavarro communicates to me the board that is already preparing a formal offer for you to be part of the campus next semester – Carlos Mdz (@jcarlosmdzx) May 30, 2021

Next season we wait for you here at @CruzAzul crack. – Hernández Martín (@ Martinchdez7) May 30, 2021

Grace, great player. And we will be happy to see you with these colors one day – Luis Ángel .. (@angelluisluisd) May 30, 2021

Come to the Peruvian machine. With you the 10th, crack. – R (@Riiveeros) May 30, 2021

We wait for you in Cruz Azul, Fer – Adrián Rivas (@ adrianrivas_08) May 30, 2021

