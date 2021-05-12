Liga MX: Fernando Madrigal, possible reinforcement of Club América, was ‘rejected’ in Chivas

Football player Fernando Madrigal de los Gallos del Querétaro, who would be in the sights to reinforce the Águilas of the América club, was already close to playing for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara when he was a player in the Third Division.

Madrigal, a 29-year-old midfielder, made his Liga MX debut in 2015 with the Tuzos del Pachuca, lived for many years as a Third and Second Division player and in 2011, at 19, he was tested in Chivas but did not stay.

Madrigal was a player for the León Cubs in the Third Division and after being rejected in Chivas, he reached Unión de Curtidores in the Second Division.

@DanielGalvanO. I am training in Chivas carnal but I still don’t know if I will stay. A hug is already missed – Fernando Madrigal (@ fernamadri80) July 14, 2011

From there, his rise was metallic, as he was signed by Alebrijes de Oaxaca and his performances earned him to reach Pachuca in 2015.

Madrigal, after his good tournaments in Gallos, was in the sights of Chivas, however, everything indicates that it will be America who will stay with the Mexican midfielder.

